Bhola Baba on Hathras stampede : ’Honi ko kaun taal sakta hai, jo aaya hai use ek din jana hai…’

Self-styled godman Surajpal, also known as Bhole Baba, who recently held a 'Satsang' in Hathras where 121 people tragically lost their lives in a stampede, expressed confidence in the ongoing investigations by the SIT and judicial commission. He stated that he believes the truth will eventually be revealed.

In an interview with ANI, Surajpal conveyed his deep sorrow over the events of July 2, remarking, "The incident extremely saddens me, but who can prevent what is destined to happen?" ('Honi ko Kaun taal sakta hai jo aaya hai use ek din jana hai').

Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari, whose original name is Surajpal, also repeated the claim made earlier by him through his lawyer, A P Singh, that there was a“conspiracy” behind the stampede.

He further said that some people are trying to defame his organisation, which is based on Sanatan and truth.

"We have full faith in the SIT and judicial commission, and all the followers of the first Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavana Samagam also believe that truth will come out and the conspiracy will be exposed," he said.

He emphasised, "We trust the SIT and judicial commission, and the truth will come to light."

Meanwhile, his lawyer said on Wednesday that self-styled godman Surajpal has reached his ashram at Bahadur Nagar village in Kasganj.

"He has reached his ashram and will stay here. He came here from his other ashram. He was never at anyone's place or any hotel or another country," Bhole Baba's lawyer A P Singh told reporters in Kasganj.





How did this Hathras stampede occur on July 2? The tragic stampede occurred during a 'satsang' organized by self-styled godman Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Saakar Hari, attracting a crowd of over two lakh devotees despite permission being granted for only 80,000 attendees. More than 100 individuals, including women and children, lost their lives in the incident.



The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an SIT and a judicial commission to investigate the incident.

So far, nine people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede.

Madhukar was the main organiser and fundraiser of Bhole Baba's July 2 Satsang at Phulrai village in Hathras.