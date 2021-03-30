Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to carry forward Bollywood's legacy of sequels, horror comedy

To be sure, Bollywood is betting big on horror comedies, especially after the success of Roohi earlier this month. The makers of Roohi, also known for Stree, are now planning Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon next year which will complete their horror comedy universe. Industry experts say this is an effort to turn the traditional horror genre on its head and churn out films, many of which are based on folk tales and legends and bring in local cultural nuances instead of simply having stories centred around supernatural forces.