Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Fare, timings, stoppages other details

Indian Railways' eleventh Vande Bharat Express will be flagged today which will operate from Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Hazrat Nizamuddin in the national capital. This will be Madhya Pradesh's first Vande Bharat Express and also it will be the second fastest Vande Bharat Express to operate after the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express. The train will cover 700km distance in 7.30 hours which is lesser than the time taken by the New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express. The train will operate six days a week and will not run on Saturday.

