Bhopal engineer ‘killed by policemen’ over ₹10,000 while celebrating first job with friends—here's what happened

The father of 22-year-old engineer Udit, who died while celebrating his first job with friends, alleged that his son was killed by policemen. He is seeking justice through either a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The tragedy occurred in Bhopal's Indrapuri area on October 9.

"My son was killed by policemen, so we cannot expect a fair investigation from them. The probe should be conducted by a higher agency - either the SIT or the CBI. We want justice for our son. The accused policemen should be given the death penalty," India Today quoted the victim's father as saying.

What exactly happened? Udit had travelled with friends to his engineering college in Sehore to collect his degree certificate, which he needed to submit to his employer. The police arrived at the scene and allegedly demanded ₹10,000 from the group.

When Udit objected to the demand, the constables reportedly stripped him and brutally beat him with sticks. After the assault, the officers left the scene. According to eyewitnesses, Udit was repeatedly struck with sticks while being stripped.

'Two policemen ran after him and caught him' “I got a call from Udit at around 11 pm. He said let’s go for a party. I was in Awadhpuri then. Udit called me to Indrapuri, so I reached there. We all partied together. After some time, I was going to drop Udit. As soon as I put the keys in the car, a policeman came. Udit got scared and ran towards a dark street. Two policemen ran after him and caught him,” Indian Express quoted Udit's friend as saying.

Upon arriving at the spot, he heard “sounds of fighting” and found Udit’s “shirt was torn and his body was covered in marks, especially on his head”.

While the friends try to speak with the police, one officer is seen striking the victim with a stick from the front, while another hits him from behind as seen in the viral video.

While recounting the horror, his friend, who said he helped Udit, shared, “When in the car with me, Udit just asked for the AC to be turned on and for him to be given some water. He did not mention any pain. He vomited two to three times on the way… Then his hand went limp. We checked for a pulse, but couldn’t find one. We immediately took him to AIIMS.” He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Udit’s father works at BHEL, while his mother is a school teacher. His brother-in-law serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the anti-Naxal unit based in Balaghat.

Meanwhile, numerous teams have been constituted to locate the accused, however, there has reportedly been no breakthrough in making any arrests yet.