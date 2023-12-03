comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ News / India/  Bhopal Gas Tragedy: MP CM pays tribute to victims on 39th anniversary, says 'Get nightmares when..’
Back Back

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: MP CM pays tribute to victims on 39th anniversary, says 'Get nightmares when..’

 Livemint

MP CM Chouhan pays tribute to victims of Bhopal gas tragedy, emphasizes the need for balance between development and environment to prevent such tragedies in the future. BJP leads in Madhya Pradesh election.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays homage to victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy on the 39th anniversary of the disaster, in Bhopal, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_03_2023_000020B) (PTI)Premium
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays homage to victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy on the 39th anniversary of the disaster, in Bhopal, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_03_2023_000020B) (PTI)

Bhopal Gas Tragedy anniversary: To observe the 39th anniversary of world's worst industrial disaster, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to the victims of the accident on Sunday.

While paying tribute, MP CM refused to comment on the ongoing election results trend. During the early trend, his party has reached a majority mark in the state as per the Election Commission of India.

"This is not the time to speak on these things (election results)," CM Chouhan said, as the party is set to retain the government in the state.

While recalling the horrifying scene that followed after the leakage of methyl isocyanate (MIC) in Bhopal, MP CM said, “When we remember the accident on the night of 2-3 December, we get nightmares."

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is considered as the world's worst industrial disaster in history. The gas leak in the Union Carbide factory claimed the lives of several thousand people on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. 

The tragedy unfolded in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after the highly dangerous and toxic gas, methyl isocyanate (MIC), escaped from Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) and resulted in the death of 5,295 human beings, injuries to almost 5,68,292 persons besides loss of livestock.

‘Companies like GAIL, ONGC, IOC continue to do work with Union Carbide,' says activist

Remembering the horrifying incident, people conducted a candle march in Bhopal on Saturday. The women attending the march carried placards seeking compensation, health care, and justice. The candle march started from Sidhi Colony and ended at the memorial for victims close to the factory in Bhopal.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action demanded strict action against corporations who continued to do business with Union Carbide after the tragedy.

"Gas Authority India Limited (GAIL), ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation, Gujarat Alkalies Chlorides Limited, and others continued to do business with Union Carbide while it was absconding," alleges Dhingra.

"We want Dow Chemical, which has taken over Union Carbide, to be made part of the case. The waste lying inside the factory should be removed as it is seeping and contaminating underground water. The densely populated colonies near the factory are using contaminated underground water," Balkrishna Namdev of Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogi Sangarsh Morcha told PTI.

Decades after the accident when a large chunk of compensation has been already released for the victims by the state government, survivors of the tragedy continue to protest for the prosecution of the main culprit of the accident. 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 12:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App