Bhopal Gas Tragedy anniversary: To observe the 39th anniversary of world's worst industrial disaster, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to the victims of the accident on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While paying tribute, MP CM refused to comment on the ongoing election results trend. During the early trend, his party has reached a majority mark in the state as per the Election Commission of India.

"This is not the time to speak on these things (election results)," CM Chouhan said, as the party is set to retain the government in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While recalling the horrifying scene that followed after the leakage of methyl isocyanate (MIC) in Bhopal, MP CM said, “When we remember the accident on the night of 2-3 December, we get nightmares."

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is considered as the world's worst industrial disaster in history. The gas leak in the Union Carbide factory claimed the lives of several thousand people on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

The tragedy unfolded in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after the highly dangerous and toxic gas, methyl isocyanate (MIC), escaped from Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) and resulted in the death of 5,295 human beings, injuries to almost 5,68,292 persons besides loss of livestock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Companies like GAIL, ONGC, IOC continue to do work with Union Carbide,' says activist Remembering the horrifying incident, people conducted a candle march in Bhopal on Saturday. The women attending the march carried placards seeking compensation, health care, and justice. The candle march started from Sidhi Colony and ended at the memorial for victims close to the factory in Bhopal.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information and Action demanded strict action against corporations who continued to do business with Union Carbide after the tragedy.

"Gas Authority India Limited (GAIL), ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation, Gujarat Alkalies Chlorides Limited, and others continued to do business with Union Carbide while it was absconding," alleges Dhingra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We want Dow Chemical, which has taken over Union Carbide, to be made part of the case. The waste lying inside the factory should be removed as it is seeping and contaminating underground water. The densely populated colonies near the factory are using contaminated underground water," Balkrishna Namdev of Bhopal Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pensionbhogi Sangarsh Morcha told PTI.

Decades after the accident when a large chunk of compensation has been already released for the victims by the state government, survivors of the tragedy continue to protest for the prosecution of the main culprit of the accident.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.