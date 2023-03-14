Bhopal gas tragedy: No more compensation for victims; SC rejects Centre's plea3 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 11:58 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre's curative plea for enhanced compensation for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy from US-based firm Union Carbide Corporation, now owned by Dow Chemicals.
