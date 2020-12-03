Bhopal gas tragedy: Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to victims

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"We should soon build a memorial for the Bhopal Gas tragedy so the world can learn a lesson from it," Chauhan said.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had tweeted, "We still remember the pain arising from the Bhopal gas tragedy. May God always protect every corner of the country and the world from such tragedy. If society and government work together to protect priceless lives and create a good future, the world will always be safe from such calamities."
The Bhopal gas tragedy had claimed the lives of over 15,000 people after the deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.