Bhopal hospital fire: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday ordered a probe into the fire incident in Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital where four children died. He also assured that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

"It is an unfortunate incident. A probe has been ordered into the incident. This is a case of criminal negligence. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty," tweeted Chouhan.

भोपाल के कमला नेहरू अस्पताल में कल एक हृदय विदारक और अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना घटी, जिसके कारण हमारे कई नौनिहाल चले गये।



मन और आत्मा व्यथित है। मैंने जांच के निर्देश दिये हैं।



यह लापरवाही, आपराधिक लापरवाही है। इसमें जो भी दोषी होगा, उसे बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/0oSmELkuiG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 9, 2021

The chief minister said both government and private hospitals in the state will undergo fire safety audits in the wake of this incident. "I want a report on fire safety audit to know where it happened and where it didn't. Both government and private hospitals to undergo fire safety audit as well," he stated.

The children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night.

