Bhopal hospital fire: CM Chouhan orders probe, vows strict action against guilty

Bhopal hospital fire: CM Chouhan orders probe, vows strict action against guilty

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered probe into fire incident in Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital
1 min read . 03:08 PM IST Livemint

  • The chief minister assured that strict action will be taken against the guilty

Bhopal hospital fire: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday ordered a probe into the fire incident in Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital where four children died. He also assured that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

"It is an unfortunate incident. A probe has been ordered into the incident. This is a case of criminal negligence. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty," tweeted Chouhan.

The chief minister said both government and private hospitals in the state will undergo fire safety audits in the wake of this incident. "I want a report on fire safety audit to know where it happened and where it didn't. Both government and private hospitals to undergo fire safety audit as well," he stated.

The children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night. 

