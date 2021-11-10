Three medical officials, including Kamla Nehru Hospital director, have been removed their posts after a blaze at the paediatric unit of the hospital in Bhopal claimed lives of 12 infants.

The fire broke out around 8:35 PM on Monday in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the the government-run Kamala Nehru Hospital, situated on the campus of the Gandhi Medical College and Hamidia Hospital.

Kamla Nehru Hospital director Dr KK Dubey, Dean of Gandhi Medical College Dr Jitendra Shukla, and Hamidia Hospital superintendent Dr Lokendra Dave have been removed from their posts. Meanwhile, CPA sub engineer (electricity wing) Awdhesh Bhadauria has been suspended.

Talking about the incident, Dr Jyotsna Srivastava, head of pediatrics department, said that 40 children were admitted at the time of the incident and hospital staff immediately evacuated all of them. On the day of the fire, 4 children lost their lives, and 8 more children died after 36 hours, she further added.

As the news of the fire surfaced, 8 to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, which might have been sparked by a short circuit. Family members of children admitted in the hospital gathered outside the medical facility after the news of the fire spread.

While the hospital staff managed to shift all the 40 children out, they were unable to save the lives of four of them who were already in a serious condition. Later, some of the parents also on their own shifted their children from other wards to safer places.

In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, a stretcher was seen with four-five children along with a medical staff member carrying oxygen cylinders on his shoulders. Worried parents were seen running around the place in search of their children. Angry family members of some infants also alleged that instead of saving the children, the hospital staff fled.

