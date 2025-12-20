Bhopal Metro launched today: Routes, timings and fare details - key things to know

In a landmark moment for Madhya Pradesh’s capital, the Bhopal Metro officially commenced operations on Saturday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off the inaugural train from the Subhash Nagar station, marking the city's transition into a new era of urban mobility.

The launch focuses on the Orange Line’s "priority corridor," a 7-km elevated stretch designed to bypass the city’s congested road traffic.

The Orange Line: At a Glance The newly operational segment connects Subhash Nagar to AIIMS, serving as a vital link for healthcare workers, students, and shoppers.

Stations: The stretch features eight elevated stops: Subhash Nagar, Kendriya Vidyalaya, DB Mall, MP Nagar, Rani Kamalapati Station, DRM Office, Alkapuri, and AIIMS.

Speed & Efficiency: A one-way trip between the two terminals takes approximately 40 minutes, with trains stopping for two minutes at each station.

Project Cost: This initial phase cost ₹2,225 crore, part of a massive ₹10,033 crore total investment for the 30.8-km network.

"This is a state-of-the-art rail service, which will make Bhopal urban area accessible, fast, and environmentally friendly. The project consists of two corridors and a depot. The Orange Line is 16.74 kilometres long, while Blue Line is 14.16 kilometres. These lines will connect the city's major commercial and residential areas, reducing traffic congestion, and improving the quality of life for citizens," an official said, according to news agency PTI.

Timings and Fares Public services will officially begin on December 21 at 9:00 AM. The metro has introduced a simple, slab-based fare system: ₹20 for up to two stations, ₹30 for three to five stations, and ₹40 for six to eight stations.

Schedule: 17 trains will run daily. The first train departs AIIMS at 9:00 AM, and the final service leaves at 5:00 PM.

Modern Coaches and High-Tech Features The three-coach trains are designed for comfort and safety, capable of carrying approximately 980 passengers per trip. Key features include:

Accessibility: Two dedicated wheelchair spaces per train with a "long-stop" request button.

Safety: Automatic doors and Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) to prevent accidents.

Comfort: Full air-conditioning, mobile charging points, and digital route maps.

Durability: Rust-free, stainless steel coaches designed for long-term use.