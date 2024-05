A major fire broke out at the campus of Carbide factory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The fire tenders rushed to the location of the blaze and the cause behind the fire is not known yet. The fire fighters are working to control the blaze and there is no update on the number of casualties.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!