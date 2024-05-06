Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bhopal news: Massive fire erupts in carbide factory; ominous dark smoke covers area | Watch

Bhopal news: Massive fire erupts in carbide factory; ominous dark smoke covers area | Watch

Livemint

  • The fire fighters are working to control the blaze and there is no update on the number of casualties.

Visuals of the massive fire, which broke out at the campus of Carbide factory in Bhopal

A major fire broke out at the campus of Carbide factory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The fire tenders rushed to the location of the blaze and the cause behind the fire is not known yet. The fire fighters are working to control the blaze and there is no update on the number of casualties.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

