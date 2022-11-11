Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Bhopal Railway Station gets 4-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certificate

Bhopal Railway Station gets 4-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certificate

1 min read . 05:01 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Bhopal Railway Station gets 4-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certificate (Photo: Twitter @RailMinIndia)

Railway stations are awarded the certificate after an FSSAI-empaneled third-party audit agency rates them on a scale of 1 to 5 for food storage and hygiene practices.

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standard Association of India (FSSAI) awarded Bhopal Railway Station a 4-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification for providing ‘"high-quality, nutritious food to passengers", the Ministry of Railways said in a press release on Friday.

Railway stations are awarded the certificate after an FSSAI-empaneled third-party audit agency rates them on a scale of 1 to 5 for food storage and hygiene practices.

“The 4-star rating indicates full compliance by the station to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers," the ministry added.

The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

“Complying to Food Safety & Hygiene at stations! Bhopal Junction Railway Station of West Central Railway has been certified as ‘Eat Right Station’ with a 4-star rating by FSSAI India," read a tweet from the official twitter account of the ministry.

Chandigarh Railway station was the fifth Indian railway station to receive a 5-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification in September 2021. The other railway stations with this certification include Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station; (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus; (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station; (Mumbai), and Vadodara Railway Station.

Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
