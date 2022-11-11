Bhopal Railway Station gets 4-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certificate

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standard Association of India (FSSAI) awarded Bhopal Railway Station a 4-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification for providing ‘"high-quality, nutritious food to passengers", the Ministry of Railways said in a press release on Friday.
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standard Association of India (FSSAI) awarded Bhopal Railway Station a 4-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification for providing ‘"high-quality, nutritious food to passengers", the Ministry of Railways said in a press release on Friday.
Railway stations are awarded the certificate after an FSSAI-empaneled third-party audit agency rates them on a scale of 1 to 5 for food storage and hygiene practices.
Railway stations are awarded the certificate after an FSSAI-empaneled third-party audit agency rates them on a scale of 1 to 5 for food storage and hygiene practices.
“The 4-star rating indicates full compliance by the station to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers," the ministry added.
“The 4-star rating indicates full compliance by the station to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers," the ministry added.
The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.
The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.
“Complying to Food Safety & Hygiene at stations! Bhopal Junction Railway Station of West Central Railway has been certified as ‘Eat Right Station’ with a 4-star rating by FSSAI India," read a tweet from the official twitter account of the ministry.
“Complying to Food Safety & Hygiene at stations! Bhopal Junction Railway Station of West Central Railway has been certified as ‘Eat Right Station’ with a 4-star rating by FSSAI India," read a tweet from the official twitter account of the ministry.
Chandigarh Railway station was the fifth Indian railway station to receive a 5-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification in September 2021. The other railway stations with this certification include Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station; (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus; (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station; (Mumbai), and Vadodara Railway Station.
Chandigarh Railway station was the fifth Indian railway station to receive a 5-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification in September 2021. The other railway stations with this certification include Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station; (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus; (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station; (Mumbai), and Vadodara Railway Station.
Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.
Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.