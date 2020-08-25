Bhopal records 135 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 9,548

India in the last 24 hours reported 60,975 COVID-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus tally 31,67,324, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.The total cases include 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated.India in the last 24 hours has reported 848 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 taking the overall toll to 58,390 deaths.