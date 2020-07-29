Home >News >India >Bhopal's COVID-19 count reaches 6,108 with 246 new cases

BHOPAL : Bhopal on Wednesday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, informed the Madhya Pradesh State Health Department.

With this new spike, Bhopal's coronavirus count has surged to 6,108.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 8,044 active cases, as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the national recovery rate of coronavirus has improved to 64.51%.

He further stated that out of the total cases, so far 9,88,029 people have been cured.

The Union Minister informed that the total count of active cases in the country stands at 5,09,447 and "we are fighting and winning!" he added.

This information was shared by the Minister on Twitter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
As per the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 24,095 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

10-day complete lockdown in Bhopal from tomorrow

1 min read . 23 Jul 2020
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, chairs a virtual cabinet meeting from the hospital, in Bhopal on Tuesday (ANI)

If detected early, Covid-19 is just like cough, cold, fever: Madhya Pradesh CM

1 min read . 28 Jul 2020
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a woman in New Delhi (ANI)

India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 2.23%, lowest since 1 April, says govt

1 min read . 04:14 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout