Bhopal's COVID-19 count reaches 6,108 with 246 new cases
Patients of Covid-19 discharged after full recovery at Chirayu hospital during coronavirus lockdown, in Bhopal on Monday (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal's COVID-19 count reaches 6,108 with 246 new cases

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST ANI

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the national recovery rate of coronavirus has improved to 64.51%, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 8,044 active cases

BHOPAL : Bhopal on Wednesday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, informed the Madhya Pradesh State Health Department.

With this new spike, Bhopal's coronavirus count has surged to 6,108.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 8,044 active cases, as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the national recovery rate of coronavirus has improved to 64.51%.

He further stated that out of the total cases, so far 9,88,029 people have been cured.

The Union Minister informed that the total count of active cases in the country stands at 5,09,447 and "we are fighting and winning!" he added.

This information was shared by the Minister on Twitter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

