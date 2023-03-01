Bhopal-Ujjain train blast case: Court awards death penalty to 7 of 8 convicts. Details here
The court had found the accused guilty under sections 121, 121A, 122, 123 of IPC, sections 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 23, 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and 3/25/35 of the Arms Act.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court gave death sentences verdict to seven out of eight convicts in the 2017 Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case. Another convict was given life imprisonment.
