The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai, saw Income Tax department sleuths conduct a raid, only weeks after the BBC released a documentary on the Godhra riots which also ropes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The teams from the tax department searched the BBC’s offices in both New Delhi and Mumbai, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, quoting unidentified officials.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Bhatia meanwhile addressing the media on the ‘tax survey’ being conducted by I-T sleuths said, “BBC is 'Bhrasht Bhakwaas Corporation' (corrupt, rubbish, corporation),"

The visit from tax officials comes less than a month after the BBC released a two-part documentary, India: The Modi Question, which looked at the 2002 Gujarat riots, and was dismissed as the Indian government as “propaganda".

The BJP leader further claimed that BBC has a "tainted and black history of working with malice against India".

He cited its past reports, including the one which described a terrorist as a "charismatic young militant" and allegedly called Holi a "filthy" festival. It works in India, but has little regard for its constitution, he said.

The BJP spokesperson further referred to several instances when BBC allegedly insulted Indian sentiments.

"In one of its programmes, the BBC referred to a terrorist operating in Kashmir (slain LeT commander Burhaan Wani) as a charismatic young revolutionary. What kind of journalism is this? You (BBC) are working in India but trying to sabotage our Constitution. In another report, it said Holi is a 'filthy' festival. What do you (BBC) know about our festivals? In another report, they insulted our icons saying that Mahatma Gandhi failed to liberate India in 1946," Bhatia said.

At a time when India is marching ahead globally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, there are many powers which do not like it, Bhatia said, claiming that the Congress, its leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties also feel the "pain" at the country's rise.

Accusing the opposition Congress of supporting "anti-national" forces, he said, "Your hate for Modi is so much that you politicise even a probe agency's work. You always question constitutional authorities like the Supreme Court and the Election Commission."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also used a Hindi idiom to attack the government, saying "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (when doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest).

"Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue, but the government is after the BBC. Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi," Ramesh said.

