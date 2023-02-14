‘Bhrasht Bhakwaas Corporation’: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia after I-T conducts ‘tax-survey’ on BBC
- The BJP leader further claimed that BBC has a 'tainted and black history of working with malice against India'
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai, saw Income Tax department sleuths conduct a raid, only weeks after the BBC released a documentary on the Godhra riots which also ropes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
