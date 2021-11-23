The results of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) undergraduate entrance test (UET), and postgraduate entrance test (PET) have been released on Tuesday. The National Testing Agency has released the BHU exam 2021 results, as well as, the final answer key. Candidates are advised to check the scores on BHU's official site (bhuet.nta.nic.in).

The BHU entrance exams were conducted on 28 and 30 September as well as 1,3, 4, 6, and 9 October in OMR-based mode, Computer Based Test (CBT), and in Hybrid (tables).

BHU result 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Banaras Hindu University

Step 2: Click on 'news and events' section on the homepage and select the appropriate link.

Step 3: Click on BHU UET PET result 2021

Step 4: Enter application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in

Step 5: Click on the download option

Step 6: Save the UET/PET result and take the printout for future reference.

The BHU had released the provisional answer key on November 3 and the candidates were given time till November 6 up to 7 pm to raise the objections. The university had charged a fee of ₹200 per challenged question from the candidates.

The NTA has been assigned the responsibility of conducting UET and PET entrance exams by the BHU. The agency will conduct the exams for all UET and PET courses for the year 2021-2022.

