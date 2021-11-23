BHU Admissions 2021: NTA releases UET, PET 2021 results; check details here

The results of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) undergraduate entrance test (UET), and postgraduate entrance test (PET) have been released on Tuesday. The National Testing Agency has released the BHU exam 2021 results, as well as, the final answer key. Candidates are advised to check the scores on BHU's official site (bhuet.nta.nic.in).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}