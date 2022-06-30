Bhubaneswar issues new Covid-19 guidelines amid rise in cases. Details here

The advisory asks residents and visitors to maintain Covid Appropriate Behaviour by wearing their masks when in public places and by maintaining a distance of at least two metres
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BHUBANESWAR :As Odisha's coastal city Puri is about start its Rath Yatra celebrations from tomorrow, 1 July, the Bhubaneswar administration has made face mask mandatory in the capital city of Odisha amid a surge of Covid-19 cases.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BHUBANESWAR :As Odisha's coastal city Puri is about start its Rath Yatra celebrations from tomorrow, 1 July, the Bhubaneswar administration has made face mask mandatory in the capital city of Odisha amid a surge of Covid-19 cases.
The advisory issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday has asked every resident and visitor of the capital city to ‘to wear mask appropriately while moving out and while in public places’
The advisory issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday has asked every resident and visitor of the capital city to ‘to wear mask appropriately while moving out and while in public places’
"All citizens residing within BMC area as well as outside citizens coming to BMC area or present in BMC area shall have to wear mask appropriately while moving out and while in public places," the advisory read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"All citizens residing within BMC area as well as outside citizens coming to BMC area or present in BMC area shall have to wear mask appropriately while moving out and while in public places," the advisory read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The advisory further stated that all citizens need to maintain a social distance of two metres among themselves at all times while in public places.
The advisory further stated that all citizens need to maintain a social distance of two metres among themselves at all times while in public places.
In the order, the BMC said, "All malls, shops, store owners etc. shall ensure social distancing about two metres within their premises. The responsibility for the maintenance of social distancing lies with the owner of the premises. Citizens are advised to maintain hand hygiene frequently and observe appropriate coughing/sneezing etiquette at all times."
In the order, the BMC said, "All malls, shops, store owners etc. shall ensure social distancing about two metres within their premises. The responsibility for the maintenance of social distancing lies with the owner of the premises. Citizens are advised to maintain hand hygiene frequently and observe appropriate coughing/sneezing etiquette at all times."
"Citizens are advised to refrain from spitting in public places," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Citizens are advised to refrain from spitting in public places," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The order also said that the CEO/Managers/Head of the government offices, as well as private offices, shall ensure that their employees are observing COVID appropriate behaviour mentioned above in their office premises.
The order also said that the CEO/Managers/Head of the government offices, as well as private offices, shall ensure that their employees are observing COVID appropriate behaviour mentioned above in their office premises.
Any violations on the above-mentioned aspect will attract penal provisions of the Odisha, it said.