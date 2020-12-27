OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lingaraj Temple re-opens for devotees after nine months
Servitors and their family members were allowed entry into Lingaraj Temple, the oldest shrine of the state capital on the first day. (Photo: HT)
Servitors and their family members were allowed entry into Lingaraj Temple, the oldest shrine of the state capital on the first day. (Photo: HT)

Lingaraj Temple re-opens for devotees after nine months

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 03:12 PM IST PTI

  • The 11th century Shree Lingaraj temple is a unique place in India where both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped together, making it a 'Hari-Har' peeth
  • The residents of Bhubaneswar can have the darshan of the Lord from January 3

Bhubaneswar: Shree Lingaraj Temple here reopened for devotees on Sunday after remaining closed for almost nine months due to COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Servitors and their family members were allowed entry into the oldest shrine of the state capital on the first day. They will be allowed to pray inside the temple till December 31, while the general public from outside the state capital will be allowed from January 6.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medical worker uses the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

India to play vital role in equitable distribution of Covid vaccines around the world: Pharma industry

5 min read . 04:16 PM IST
China will also impose a maximum 10-year imprisonment on lawyers and accountants for fraud in securities issuance and significant transactions

China approves heavier penalties on capital market violations

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
People wearing masks walk in a street in Beijing's central business district (CBD) during morning rush hour

Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs amid concerns of new virus mutant spread

1 min read . 04:10 PM IST
Uday Shankar, president of industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Tough to label corporate pricing as profiteering amid economic devastation: Uday Shankar

1 min read . 04:08 PM IST

The residents of Bhubaneswar can have the darshan of the Lord from January 3.

The 11th century Shree Lingaraj temple is a unique place in India where both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped together, making it a "Hari-Har" peeth.

The officials said the temple was sanitised a day before allowing the devotees to offer prayer in the shine. The temple will remain closed for devotees on January 1 and 2 due to possible big congregation due to the New Year.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, which has made arrangement for adherence of the COVID-19 guidelines, has meanwhile, clarified that the devotees having COVID-19 negative report will only be allowed to enter the temple.

The BMC has put up temporary test camps near the temple to enable the devotees to get their COVID-19 tests before getting entry into the shrine.

The authorities have also put up barricades outside the temple to ensure smooth darshan and proper implementation of the COVID-19 norms.

Meanwhile, the Puri district administration announced its decision to allow the people who live in the pilgrim town, to enter Lord Jagannath Temple on December 31.

Puri District Magistrate-cum-Collector Balwant Singh said the special arrangements will be made for the purpose of allowing the local people to enter the 12th century shrine.

Shree Jagannath temple was opened for devotees on December 23.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout