Bhubaneswar to undergo sero-surveillance to assess Covid-19 spread

Speaking about the exercise, Dr Jaising, RMRC Scientist, said, "We have been providing technical support to the state government on a COVID-19 response plan, as a part of it we have initiated a COVID sero-surveillance study under BMC. The objectives of this study are to estimate the level of community transmission, if any, to see the community infection level, among other things. The first round of survey is commencing today, the second round will be done after 28 days, followed by further rounds."