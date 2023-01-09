Bhubaneswar-bound Vistara flight declares ‘full emergency’, returns to Delhi

A Bhubaneswar bound Vistara flight returned to Delhi after declaring Full emergency. The flight experienced a hydraulic system issue. Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have started a probe into the incident.
A Bhubaneswar bound Vistara flight returned to Delhi after declaring Full emergency. The flight experienced a hydraulic system issue. Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have started a probe into the incident.
“A full emergency was declared for Air Vistara flight UK 781 operating from Delhi to Bhubaneswar due to hydraulic failure", DGCA said in an official statement.
“A full emergency was declared for Air Vistara flight UK 781 operating from Delhi to Bhubaneswar due to hydraulic failure", DGCA said in an official statement.
Vistara's A320 aircraft VT-TNV operating the flight UK-781 from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was involved in an air turnback due to a hydraulic system issue. The plane made a priority landing at Delhi airport, a senior DGCA official said.
Vistara's A320 aircraft VT-TNV operating the flight UK-781 from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was involved in an air turnback due to a hydraulic system issue. The plane made a priority landing at Delhi airport, a senior DGCA official said.
News agency PTI reported that the aircraft, which had around 140 passengers onboard, landed safely at Delhi airport.
News agency PTI reported that the aircraft, which had around 140 passengers onboard, landed safely at Delhi airport.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, an official informed.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, an official informed.
On 29 November 2022, Singapore Airlines and Tata Group announced a merger between Air India and Vistara, with Singapore Airlines holding 25.1% of the merged entity. The merger is expected to be completed by March 2024. Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.
On 29 November 2022, Singapore Airlines and Tata Group announced a merger between Air India and Vistara, with Singapore Airlines holding 25.1% of the merged entity. The merger is expected to be completed by March 2024. Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.
On 2 November, Air India said that it has signed an agreement to buy a 100% stake in AirAsia India and a consolidation between Air India Express and AirAsia India is underway.
On 2 November, Air India said that it has signed an agreement to buy a 100% stake in AirAsia India and a consolidation between Air India Express and AirAsia India is underway.
Meanwhile, around 118 domestic flight departure has been delayed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital due to bad weather and other related issues, an airport official said on Monday.
Meanwhile, around 118 domestic flight departure has been delayed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital due to bad weather and other related issues, an airport official said on Monday.
Around 32 domestic arrivals have also been delayed, the official added.
Around 32 domestic arrivals have also been delayed, the official added.
"Due to low visibility, three flights diverted to Jaipur- Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi, Spicejet flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi and SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi," the Delhi airport official said, adding about the diversion of a flight of Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi to Jaipur because of the reduced visibility at the IGI Airport.
"Due to low visibility, three flights diverted to Jaipur- Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi, Spicejet flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi and SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi," the Delhi airport official said, adding about the diversion of a flight of Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi to Jaipur because of the reduced visibility at the IGI Airport.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.