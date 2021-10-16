Bhubaneswar-Jaipur direct flight to begin from November 2: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhubaneswar-Jaipur direct flight to begin from November 2: Jyotiraditya Scindia1 min read . 04:11 PM IST
Three IndiGo flights will be operated every week on the Bhubaneswar-Jaipur route, Scindia told Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia mentioned that direct flight services between Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar and Rajasthan's capital Jaipur will commence from November 2.
In a recent letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, Scindia said three IndiGo flights will be operated every week on the Bhubaneswar-Jaipur route.
“I hope that the connectivity between Temple City, Bhubaneswar and Pink City, Jaipur would not only enhance tourist footfall but would also provide a boost to economic activities in both the states," Scindia said.
The Odisha government has been demanding Bhubaneswar-Jaipur direct flights in order to attract tourists to the eastern state. Pradhan had on September 17 written to Scindia, seeking his intervention to commence flight services between the two cities.
