Indian Railways in consultation with Health and Home Ministries has decided to partially restore train services w.e.f. from 12 May 2020 in a graded manner. The Railways will run fifteen pair of special trains (thirty trains) from New Delhi to various places in India

Railways decided to start passenger services connecting Bhubneshwar in Odisha to New Delhi. The special train will run daily and connect both the cities.

The daily special train 02823 will start at 1000 from Bhubneshwar and will reach at 1045 in New Delhi. Similarly the daily down special train 02824 will start at 1705 in New Delhi and will reach at 1725 in Bhubneshwar.

Dry, ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand, inside the trains on a payment basis.

The first run of the special train will start on 13 May from Bhubneshwar and 14 May from New Delhi.

Here is the list of stoppage, timing, and fare that the special train from New Delhi to Howrah and vice-versa will follow:

The special train will stop at the following stations en route the journey

Bhubneshwar-New Delhi special train: Balasor,Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Stl City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

All passengers are advised to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

No linen, blankets, and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose.

No stalls/ booths on the platforms shall be opened. No train side vending would be permitted.

