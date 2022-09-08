Bhupen Hazarika was most popular in West Bengal and Bangladesh and was responsible for introducing the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On the occasion of the 96th birth anniversary of singer, composer, and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda and other leaders on Thursday paid tributes to the Bharat Ratna awardee.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On the occasion of the 96th birth anniversary of singer, composer, and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda and other leaders on Thursday paid tributes to the Bharat Ratna awardee.
Hazarika was born in Assam’s Sadiya on September 8, 1926.
Hazarika was born in Assam’s Sadiya on September 8, 1926.
“I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, an amazing musician with an exceptional voice, on his Jayanti. With his versatile and mesmerising songs, he popularised Indian music and Assamese folk culture across the world. His contribution to the world of music and art is commendable," Shah tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, an amazing musician with an exceptional voice, on his Jayanti. With his versatile and mesmerising songs, he popularised Indian music and Assamese folk culture across the world. His contribution to the world of music and art is commendable," Shah tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In his tweet, Nadda said Hazarika was the "voice of many hearts" with his brilliant compositions.
In his tweet, Nadda said Hazarika was the "voice of many hearts" with his brilliant compositions.
“I pay my tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his Jayanti. He was a legendary musician who will always be remembered for his indelible contribution to Indian and Assamese music. He became the voice of many hearts with his brilliant compositions that are now immortal," Nadda said in a tweet.
“I pay my tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his Jayanti. He was a legendary musician who will always be remembered for his indelible contribution to Indian and Assamese music. He became the voice of many hearts with his brilliant compositions that are now immortal," Nadda said in a tweet.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Hazarika’s everlasting songs had carried the message of humanity and brotherhood across borders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Hazarika’s everlasting songs had carried the message of humanity and brotherhood across borders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“...My tributes to the Bard of Brahmaputra, Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary," he tweeted.
“...My tributes to the Bard of Brahmaputra, Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary," he tweeted.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said Hazarika would forever live with the people.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said Hazarika would forever live with the people.
“I pay my tribute to the great music legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary. Bhupen da will forever live with us. This is one of those many beautiful songs created by Bhupen da about Arunachal Pradesh," he tweeted, along with a song of Hazarika on Arunachal Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I pay my tribute to the great music legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary. Bhupen da will forever live with us. This is one of those many beautiful songs created by Bhupen da about Arunachal Pradesh," he tweeted, along with a song of Hazarika on Arunachal Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Besides, search engine Google paid a heartfelt tribute to him via a creative doodle.
Besides, search engine Google paid a heartfelt tribute to him via a creative doodle.
Google honoured Bhupen Hazarika with a colourful and whimsical illustration of the legendary singer on its home page.
Google honoured Bhupen Hazarika with a colourful and whimsical illustration of the legendary singer on its home page.
In 2019, Bhupen Hazarika received India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, from President Ram Nath Kovind.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In 2019, Bhupen Hazarika received India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, from President Ram Nath Kovind.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hazarika was most popular in West Bengal and Bangladesh and was responsible for introducing the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema.
Hazarika was most popular in West Bengal and Bangladesh and was responsible for introducing the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema.
Popularly known as Sudhakantha, meaning the nightingale, he received the National Film Award, Padmashri, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and many other prestigious honours.
Popularly known as Sudhakantha, meaning the nightingale, he received the National Film Award, Padmashri, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and many other prestigious honours.
He was known for his baritone voice and for making music on themes ranging from romance to social and political commentary. Some of his renowned works in Assamese music which audiences still enjoy include 'Bistirno Parore,' 'Moi Eti Jajabo,' 'Ganga Mor Maa,' and 'Bimurto Mur Nixati Jen.'
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He was known for his baritone voice and for making music on themes ranging from romance to social and political commentary. Some of his renowned works in Assamese music which audiences still enjoy include 'Bistirno Parore,' 'Moi Eti Jajabo,' 'Ganga Mor Maa,' and 'Bimurto Mur Nixati Jen.'