Bhupender Yadav calls for coordinated action to improve NCR air quality

Bhupender Yadav calls for coordinated action to improve NCR air quality3 min read . 08:49 PM IST
- Yadav said that the government of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have done remarkable work towards control of stubble burning
NEW DELHI :As the season of stubble burning starts in Punjab and Haryana, Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav has called for coordinated action to improve the air quality in NCR region.
An Inter-Ministerial meeting was held on Wednesday under the co-chairmanship of Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying to discuss the issue of Parali Management of crop residue burning Delhi-NCR.
Speaking at the meeting, Yadav said that the government of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have done remarkable work towards control of stubble burning. “They have implemented the framework in the states which includes in-situ management, ex-situ management, effective monitoring and enforcement and IEC activities which have resulted in less events of stubble burning."
The minister added that the government of Punjab has not been able to take coordinated actions to contain stubble burning in the state. “The state is provided with sufficient number of equipment and farm machineries under CRM scheme of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Adequate funds are also provided yet there has not been sufficient progress in implementation of the action plan."
In a presentation, the Union Minister for Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar said that the status of Parali management in Haryana is significantly better than that in Punjab. “9 out of 22 districts in Punjab and 4 out of 22 districts in Haryana are major contributors of stubble burning in these states. These 13 districts need more focus."
He added that till October 15, 2022, the trend for fire events was less as compared to last year. “It has now started to grow rapidly, especially in Punjab. Early harvesting is the reason for high fire counts in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. The coverage of land for the application of Pusa decomposer is less in Punjab which needs to be promoted and enhanced."
Representative of the Ministry of Power informed the meeting that 5% blending of biomass pellets with the coal for co-firing in Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) is mandated. “The co-firing also helps to prevent CO2 emissions. Till now, 0.1 million MT CO2 emissions have been prevented."
“One of the main concerns is the delayed delivery of CRM Machines in Punjab and Haryana. The NCT of Delhi and NCR States are expected to utilize the funds effectively and for the maintenance of the provided CRM machines. Pusa decomposer application needs to be promoted. A proper supply chain management also needs to be developed by the States for utilization of pellets in TPPs," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.
“The Chief Secretary for Govt. of Punjab was asked to enhance the application of Pusa decomposer and control the increasing rate of active fire events in Amritsar. The Chief Secretary of Govt. of Haryana reported a 55% reduction in active fire events in the state in comparison to last year. The Chief Secretary of Govt. of UP was advised to carry on with their positive efforts and ensure maintenance of progress achieved so far in the field of parali management. The Chief Secretary of NCT of Delhi informed about the increase in the coverage of land area under Pusa application coverage," the ministry added.
The Senior officers of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, CAQM and Chief Secretaries and officers from Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, NTPC etc. attended the meeting.
