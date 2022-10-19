Bhupender Yadav calls for coordinated action to improve NCR air quality

“The Chief Secretary for Govt. of Punjab was asked to enhance the application of Pusa decomposer and control the increasing rate of active fire events in Amritsar. The Chief Secretary of Govt. of Haryana reported a 55% reduction in active fire events in the state in comparison to last year. The Chief Secretary of Govt. of UP was advised to carry on with their positive efforts and ensure maintenance of progress achieved so far in the field of parali management. The Chief Secretary of NCT of Delhi informed about the increase in the coverage of land area under Pusa application coverage," the ministry added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}