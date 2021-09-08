NEW DELHI : Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday held talks with the UAE’s Climate Envoy and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al Jaber on the upcoming 26th Conference of Parties (COP) summit in Glasgow in November.

In his remarks, Yadav said that renewable energy and energy efficiency were among the key pillars of India’s climate change strategies. India was working to make sure that renewable energy, particularly solar, becomes cheaper than energy from fossil fuels, he was quoted as telling Al Jaber by an environment ministry statement.

“The Minister further mentioned that India has already installed about 151GW of non-fossil fuel installed capacity with 39 percent of the total capacity installed and going ahead, India has declared an aspirational target of installing 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030," the statement said.

“The Environment Minister also mentioned about India’s Hydrogen Energy Mission, global initiatives such as International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and leadership group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) and underlined the need for prioritizing the concerns of developing countries, particularly in areas of implementation support including finance and technology," the statement said.

On his part, Al Jaber sought India’s support for the UAE’s joint Initiative on Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM-C) along with US and UK. The initiative is to be launched at COP26 to be held in Glasgow in November. It aims to increase and accelerate global innovation research and development (R&D) on agriculture and food systems in support of climate action.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.