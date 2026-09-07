Bhupendra Patel meets Mukesh, Anant Ambani ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit; welcomes RIL's contributions

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani in Mumbai last week and welcomed their commitment to scaling world-class manufacturing across solar, green hydrogen, and advanced materials at Jamnagar, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a future-ready, self-reliant economy and advancing the goal of Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat.

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Gujarat CM meets RIL chairman ahead of Summit The meeting between Patel and the RIL chief came during the Mumbai roadshow for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to take place next year.

Sharing updates regarding his meeting with Mukesh and Anant Ambani, Gujarat CM, in a post on X, wrote, "Delighted to meet Mr. Mukesh Ambani Ji, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and Mr. Anant Ambani during our Mumbai Roadshow engagements for #VGGS2027."

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He added, "The discussions highlighted Reliance’s transformative contributions and ongoing mega investments across Gujarat, anchoring leadership in green energy ecosystems, petrochemicals, retail supply chains, and digital infrastructure. Welcomed their commitment toward scaling world-class manufacturing across solar, green hydrogen, and advanced materials at Jamnagar, strengthening the State's role in driving India's clean energy transition."

Gujarat CM meets industry leaders in Mumbai Patel also held a series of one-to-one meetings with several other prominent industry leaders, inviting them to participate in the upcoming state summit. In a post on X, he said that he met leaders including Anand Mahindra, Ajay Piramal, Harsh Goenka, Dilip Shanghvi, Achin Gupta, Burjis Godrej, Nikhil Merchant, Amit Harlalka, Satish Pai and Dipali Goenka, representing some of the largest industries in the country.

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Also Read | Gujarat CM meets Canadian entrepreneurs, pitches partnerships ahead of Summit

Patel calls on industrialists, investors to grow in Gujarat During his Mumbai roadshow ahead of the 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel called upon industrialists and investors from India and abroad to "Come to Gujarat – Grow in Gujarat – Grow with Gujarat."

ANI, citing a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), reported that Patel spoke about Gujarat's significant development journey during an interaction with Consuls General from various countries, representatives of foreign missions and leading industry figures from across the country.

Patel said Gujarat has strengthened its position as the country’s industrial powerhouse and a “Global Gateway to the Future” through the continued success of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which was launched in 2003 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the state’s Chief Minister. He added that the state has expanded beyond conventional industrial growth and is now focusing on sustainable development in emerging areas, including renewable energy, green hydrogen, semiconductors and green manufacturing.

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At the Mumbai roadshow, Patel urged Consuls General, foreign mission representatives and leading industry leaders to contribute to Gujarat’s growth by investing in the state. He said Gujarat should be viewed not just as an industrial destination but as a reliable partner in long-term growth, while inviting them to bring fresh ideas and investments and assuring them of the government’s support.

Also Read | CM Bhupendra Patel invites domestic, global players to invest in Gujarat

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 According to a PTI report, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 will be held under the theme 'Viksit Gujarat - Shaping Global Future' and will particularly focus on emerging sectors, including soft power, semiconductors, fintech, green hydrogen, AI and green growth. It will take place in the first half of January 2027. The Gujarat CM previously visited the US and Canada to promote the upcoming state summit and also held a roadshow in Delhi.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.