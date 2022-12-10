With Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021 announced Bhupendra Patel's name as a replacement for Vijay Rupani, it was a like a surprise to many. The Ghatlodia MLA has been elected as the BJP's legislative party leader after BJP's historic win in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.

Under his leadership, BJP won 156 seats secured a straight second term for Bhupendra Patel as the chief minister.

ALSO READ: Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel, state cabinet ministers to take oath on 12 Dec

Here's 5 things to know about Bhupendra Patel:

1) RSS man: The engineer-turned-politician has been associated with the RSS since his youth. After joining mainstream politics in the 1990s and completing his engineering diploma, he came in touch with Anandiben Patel. Since then, he has been active in civic politics before contesting in the assembly election in 2017.

2) Low-ley working style: The second-time chosen CM is known as BJP's silent troubleshooter in Gujarat. The 60-year-old is also known for his impressive decision-making power. “In just one year, he solved a lot of problems…without any publicity," Mukesh Dixit, a BJP functionary, told Hindustan Times.

3) 5th Patidar CM in Gujarat: The BJP leader sway over the Patidar community in the state which saw four representatives in the CM seat before Bhupendra Patel, including Anandiben Patel, Keshubhai Patel, Babubhai Patel and Chimanbhai Patel. As per details, he was the first Kadva Patel to become a chief minister.

4) Akram Vignan Movement follower: Fondly called 'Dada', Patel is a follower of the Akram Vignan Movement founded by Dada Bhagwan. It is a religious movement which drew inspiration from Jainism.

5) Clean record: Patel is one of few politicians who is lauded for his clean record as he never had any criminal case against him. He has a construction business and until he became an MLA in 2017, he used to operate from his site office only.