Bhupendra Patel takes oath as new Gujarat chief minister

Bhupendra Patel takes oath as new Gujarat chief minister

Bhupendra Patel takes oath
1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Edited By Sneha

Patel (59), was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat on Monday afternoon, two days after Vijay Rupani stepped down from the post.

Patel (59), was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday. He was sworn in as the state’s 17th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a simple ceremony in Gandhinagar. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of some BJP-ruled states were among those present.

