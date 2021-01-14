Bhartiya Kisan Union president and ex-Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Bhupinder Singh Mann, who was one of the four members of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws , said he is recusing himself from the panel on Thursday.

Mann said he is thankful to the top court for nominating him on the committee but would sacrifice any position offered to him so as not to compromise the interests of farmers.

"In view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice my position offered or given to me so as not to compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country," Mann said in a statement.

He added: "I am recusing myself from the committee and I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab."

BKU tweeted from its official account saying, "S. Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex MP and National President of BKU and Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the 4 member committee constituted by Hon'ble Supreme Court.

S. Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex MP and National President of BKU and Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the 4 member committee constituted by Hon'ble Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/pHZhKXcVdT — Bhartiya Kisan Union (@BKU_KisanUnion) January 14, 2021

Who is Bhupinder Singh Mann?

Punjab-based farmer union leader Bhupinder Singh Mann is also the chairman of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC). The members of AIKCC had met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in December 2020 and submitted a memorandum supporting the farm laws with some amendments.

It had also suggested that states, where farmers are protesting, should be kept out of the farm reforms ambit and be implemented in all other states. As per reports, Mann was not a signatory to this memorandum.

However, he had earlier written a letter to PM Modi urging him to consider changes in the three farm laws and that the laws in their current form will not be of any help to the farmers.

The Supreme Court-appointed a four-member committee to resolve the dispute between agitating farmer unions and the Centre over the three new farm laws.

The committee is expected to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its report within two months.

However, the farmers' groups had rejected the committee, saying their members were already in favour of farm laws.

