OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Will always stand with farmers': Bhupinder Singh Mann opts out of SC-appointed panel on farm laws
Bhupinder Singh Mann.
Bhupinder Singh Mann.

'Will always stand with farmers': Bhupinder Singh Mann opts out of SC-appointed panel on farm laws

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 03:44 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Mann said he is thankful to the SC for nominating him on the committee but would sacrifice any position offered to him so as not to compromise the interests of farmers

Bhartiya Kisan Union president and ex-Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Bhupinder Singh Mann, who was one of the four members of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws, said he is recusing himself from the panel on Thursday.

Mann said he is thankful to the top court for nominating him on the committee but would sacrifice any position offered to him so as not to compromise the interests of farmers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People wearing protective masks exit a railway station amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai

Despite Covid, no extra fares being charged from passengers, clarifies Indian Railways

2 min read . 04:55 PM IST
Primark said that the latest lockdowns in Europe may cost it more than 1 billion pounds in lost sales

Primark versus Boohoo becomes case study about need for online

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Not compulsory for employees to take at least 20 days of earned leave in a year, clarifies govt

2 min read . 04:27 PM IST
District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar along with other senior administrative and police officials arrive for inspection after a hooch tragedy in a village.

Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 24, govt probe panel in Morena

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

"In view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice my position offered or given to me so as not to compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country," Mann said in a statement.

He added: "I am recusing myself from the committee and I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab."

BKU tweeted from its official account saying, "S. Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex MP and National President of BKU and Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the 4 member committee constituted by Hon'ble Supreme Court.

Who is Bhupinder Singh Mann?

Punjab-based farmer union leader Bhupinder Singh Mann is also the chairman of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC). The members of AIKCC had met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in December 2020 and submitted a memorandum supporting the farm laws with some amendments.

It had also suggested that states, where farmers are protesting, should be kept out of the farm reforms ambit and be implemented in all other states. As per reports, Mann was not a signatory to this memorandum.

However, he had earlier written a letter to PM Modi urging him to consider changes in the three farm laws and that the laws in their current form will not be of any help to the farmers.

The Supreme Court-appointed a four-member committee to resolve the dispute between agitating farmer unions and the Centre over the three new farm laws.

The committee is expected to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its report within two months.

However, the farmers' groups had rejected the committee, saying their members were already in favour of farm laws.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout