Bhutan on Friday conferred the country's highest civilian award - Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering shared the news on social media and wrote, “Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo".

The Bhutan's Prime Minister's Office added, "HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person".

Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.https://t.co/hD3mihCtSv@PMOIndia@Indiainbhutan pic.twitter.com/HdZm5GozAR — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) December 17, 2021

Last year, PM Modi visited Bhutan to diversify partnership with the kingdom from the hydro-power sector and to enhance trade and linkages in space and education.

This year, the Bhutan PM expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for making the nationwide rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the Himalayan country possible, as it received additional 400,000 doses of Covishield from India.

Bhutan PM Tshering, in a tweet, prayed that these gestures from India during the pandemic turn into boundless blessings for the people of India.

"Pleased to receive additional 400,000 doses of Covishield, making possible the nationwide rollout of our vaccination programme. People of Bhutan and I remain grateful@narendramodi," he said in a tweet.

Bhutan received the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield as a gift from India in January.

Bhutan was the first country to receive the Government of India's gift of the coronavirus vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

