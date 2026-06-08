Bhutan earthquake of magnitude 5.6 triggers tremors across Sikkim and North Bengal

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Bhutan late on Sunday night (June 7), sending tremors across Sikkim and several districts of north Bengal, PTI cited officials.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 11:06 pm near Punakha in Bhutan. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake had a magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The tremors lasted for a few seconds and were felt in parts of northeastern India, prompting residents to step out of their homes as a precaution.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties Authorities said there were no immediate reports of loss of life, injuries or property damage in either Sikkim or West Bengal.

Officials continued to monitor the situation following the earthquake.

A Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority official said the situation was being closely watched, though no adverse incidents had been reported.

Residents rush outdoors after feeling tremors Residents in Gangtok and other parts of Sikkim reported feeling the shaking shortly after 11 pm.

Many people left their homes and buildings temporarily after sensing the tremors.

"The tremors were felt for a few seconds," residents said, describing the shaking as brief but noticeable.

Tremors felt across north Bengal The earthquake was also felt in several districts of north Bengal bordering Bhutan.

Residents in Siliguri, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar said they experienced the tremors and came out of their residences as a precautionary measure.

Local officials confirmed that no injuries or damage to property had been reported from these areas.

Earthquake struck near Punakha According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located near Punakha, one of Bhutan's major administrative regions.

The GFZ said the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, which can often make tremors more noticeable over a wider area.

Authorities in Bhutan had not immediately reported any significant damage following the earthquake.

Situation under monitoring Disaster management and local authorities in the affected regions said they are monitoring developments and assessing whether any aftershocks occur.