comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ News / India/  Bhutan foreign secretary visits India
Back

Bhutan’s Foreign Secretary Aum Pena Choden was in the country this week for discussions with his counterpart, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. “The two foreign secretaries reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, and discussed ways to further strengthen it across diverse sectors," read a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Both foreign secretaries co-chaired the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks (Plan Talks). The Bhutanese side shared details regarding Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan. Foreign Secretary Kwatra conveyed India’s commitment to partner with Bhutan based on the priorities of the government and people of Bhutan, and advancing the bilateral partnership, including into newer areas," it added.

The meeting followed up on conversations that took place during King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk’s visit to India in April. That visit focused on bilateral plans to boost trade, infrastructure development and deepening strategic cooperation. It took place amid negotiations between Bhutan and China on their disputed border, which caused concern among some sections in India. Foreign Secretary Choden also met with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.​

“India and Bhutan share an exemplary bilateral relationship characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, strong bonds of friendship and close people-to-people ties. The visit of the foreign secretary of Bhutan reinforced the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries to discuss all issues of mutual interest," the release said.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout