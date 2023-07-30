Bhutan’s Foreign Secretary Aum Pena Choden was in the country this week for discussions with his counterpart, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. “The two foreign secretaries reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, and discussed ways to further strengthen it across diverse sectors," read a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Both foreign secretaries co-chaired the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks (Plan Talks). The Bhutanese side shared details regarding Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan. Foreign Secretary Kwatra conveyed India’s commitment to partner with Bhutan based on the priorities of the government and people of Bhutan, and advancing the bilateral partnership, including into newer areas," it added.

The meeting followed up on conversations that took place during King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk’s visit to India in April. That visit focused on bilateral plans to boost trade, infrastructure development and deepening strategic cooperation. It took place amid negotiations between Bhutan and China on their disputed border, which caused concern among some sections in India. Foreign Secretary Choden also met with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.​

“India and Bhutan share an exemplary bilateral relationship characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, strong bonds of friendship and close people-to-people ties. The visit of the foreign secretary of Bhutan reinforced the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries to discuss all issues of mutual interest," the release said.