Bhutan foreign secretary visits India1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST
The meeting between Aum Pena Choden and Vinay Mohan Kawatra followed up on conversations that took place during King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk’s visit to India in April
Bhutan’s Foreign Secretary Aum Pena Choden was in the country this week for discussions with his counterpart, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. “The two foreign secretaries reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, and discussed ways to further strengthen it across diverse sectors," read a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs.
