Bhutan foreign secretary visits India

The meeting followed up on conversations that took place during King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk’s visit to India in April. That visit focused on bilateral plans to boost trade, infrastructure development and deepening strategic cooperation. It took place amid negotiations between Bhutan and China on their disputed border, which caused concern among some sections in India. Foreign Secretary Choden also met with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.​

