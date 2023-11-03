Bhutan King Wangchuck lands in India for 8-day visit amidst boundary dispute with China
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck begins an eight-day visit to India amid a renewed push for the settlement of the boundary dispute with China.
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck began his eight-day visit to India today, Friday, November 3. The trip comes amid a renewed push by Bhutan and China for an early settlement of their lingering boundary dispute.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message