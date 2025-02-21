Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his 'elder brother' and 'mentor', Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Friday showered praise on his Indian counterpart, and called government's initiatives like Make in India as Modi's ‘gifts to the nation’.

Tobgay made the remarks while speaking at the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) conclave.

PM Modi also acknowledged the praise showered on him by his Bhutanese counterpart with folded hands.

Tobgay also emphasised that Bhutan and India share "deep spiritual ties", and common beliefs, and one of them is the profound reverence they have for the Bodhisattvas, reported PTI.

'Aadarniya Pradhan Mantri, mere bade bhai, aapne apni buddhimani, saahas aur karuna se bhare netritav se Bharat ko das hi warshon mein pragati ke path par agrasar kiya hai' (Hon'ble Prime Minister, my elder brother, with your leadership driven with intelligence, courage and compassion, you have set India on the path of development in just 10 years - Tobgay

After Tshering Tobgay ended his speech, PM Modi warmly shook hands and hugged him. He also reciprocated Tobgay's gesture and called him, “My brother”.

Here's what Bhutan's PM said about PM Modi — Without a doubt, I see an image of an elder brother in you, who always guides me and helps me ('Nisandeh, aap mei ek bade bhai ki chhavi dekhta hun, jo sadaiv mera margdarshan karte hain, aur mujhe sahayta dete hain').

— Modi's leadership has lifted a large number of people out of poverty and it has propelled Indian economy to “new heights”.

— Under your leadership, India is poised to become a 'Viksit Bharat', and a powerful and prosperous Bharat will be your legacy.

— Tobgay also termed government's initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat as Modi's "gifts to the nation".

“Seek your personal guidance” Stating that in his own country, the King has repeatedly called for reform of the public service, the Prime Minister added, "I seek your personal guidance to help me contribute to transforming our public service, to make it enlightened, to make it entrepreneurial, to make it useful.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also said that the country has received unwavering support, generosity and support of the people of India.

Further speaking about Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City project, Tobgay invited Indians to visit it.