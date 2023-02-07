Bhutan’s parliamentary delegation calls on President Murmu

NEW DELHI : A Parliamentary Delegation from Bhutan led by Wangchuk Namgyel, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bhutan, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

“Welcoming the delegation, the President said that we deeply value multifaceted and unique friendship between India and Bhutan. The Government of India is committed to expand its excellent bilateral cooperation with Bhutan, in accordance with the aspirations and priorities of the people of Bhutan," read a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.

“India is foraying into new avenues of bilateral cooperation with Bhutan such as Space Cooperation, Smart Agriculture, Youth and Sports, Start-ups, Renewable energy and Digital Development, to help the Royal Government of Bhutan realize its vision of prosperity for all," it said.

The President reportedly noted that this year Bhutan would graduate from the LDC group of countries and embark on the path of becoming a High Income Economy by 2034. She said that while moving forward on this path Bhutan would always find a reliable and trustworthy friend in India.

The relationship between India and Bhutan is based on the pillars of trust, goodwill and mutual understanding. The two neighbours have a close civilisational, cultural and economic relationship that dates back centuries.

Diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968 with the establishment of a special office of India in Thimphu. The basic framework of India- Bhutan bilateral relations is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries and revised in February 2007.