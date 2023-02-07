Bhutan’s parliamentary delegation calls on President Murmu
- India is foraying into new avenues of bilateral cooperation with Bhutan such as space cooperation, smart agriculture, youth and sports, start-ups, renewable energy and digital development, to help the Royal Government of Bhutan realize its vision of prosperity for all
NEW DELHI : A Parliamentary Delegation from Bhutan led by Wangchuk Namgyel, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bhutan, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×