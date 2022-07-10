Bhuvneshwar Kumar first bowler in history to..2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 02:57 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar surpassed Tim Southee of New Zealand and Samuel Badree of the West Indies
Bhuvneshwar Kumar surpassed Tim Southee of New Zealand and Samuel Badree of the West Indies
Listen to this article
Bhuvneshwar Kumar now holds a distinctive world record. With his incredible stint, India's illustrious bowler destroyed England's batting order and went on to become the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls in the T20s power plays. He surpassed Tim Southee of New Zealand and Samuel Badree of the West Indies, both of whom have 383 dots.