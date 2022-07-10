Bhuvneshwar Kumar now holds a distinctive world record. With his incredible stint, India's illustrious bowler destroyed England's batting order and went on to become the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls in the T20s power plays. He surpassed Tim Southee of New Zealand and Samuel Badree of the West Indies, both of whom have 383 dots.

As the 32-year-old senior pacer dismissed English opener Jason Roy for a golden duck on the first delivery of the England innings during the second T20I in Birmingham on Saturday, Bhuvneshwar gave India a superb start in defending 171.

In terms of the game, the Indian pace attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, feasted on English batsmen and turned in tight bowling performances to enable the visitors win the T20 series after bowling England out for 121 runs in the second T20I at Birmingham on Saturday.

In the second T20I played in Birmingham, England pacers led by Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan dominated the Indian batters as Men in Blue posted a respectable 170/8 in their 20 overs, with contributions from captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (46*) proving to be crucial for the visitors.

With the bat, England had a very poor day. Again failing to live up to expectations, the aggressive batting order collapsed in the face of Indian pacers. Indians overcame their slightly subpar first-half batting performance to dismiss the hosts for 121 and win the series.

Only David Willey (33*) and Moeen Ali (35) could list some respectable results next to their names. Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the stage for this incredible bowling display during the power plays.

Richard Gleeson, an England bowler, claimed that the Men in Blue were a "bit above par" after putting on a scorching display against India in the second Twenty20 international.

On July 10 in Nottingham, the third and final T20I of the three-match series will now be played between the two teams.

(With agency inputs)