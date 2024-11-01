Bibek Debroy passes away at 69: Who was Padma Shri Awardee, Chief of PM Modi’s EAC? 10 points

Bibek Debroy, a renowned Indian economist and the Chief of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), passed away on November 1. He was 69. "Bibek Debroy passed away today at 7 am due to intestinal obstruction," AIIMS Delhi confirmed.

The Padma Shri awardee was widely respected for his contributions to economic policy, scholarly work, and his efforts in translating ancient Sanskrit texts.

Bibek Debroy: A Life of Academic Excellence Bibek Debroy's academic journey began at the Ramakrishna Mission School in Narendrapur in West Bengal. The prominent economist continued through prestigious institutions, including Presidency College in Kolkata, the Delhi School of Economics, and Trinity College, Cambridge.

Bibek Debroy's extensive career included teaching positions at notable institutions such as Presidency College and the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune.

Also Read | Debroy panel to release infra-financing framework by Sep

Bibek Debroy: Contributions to Economic Policy Throughout his career, Bibek Debroy held several significant roles that shaped India's economic landscape.

He served at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, the Department of Economic Affairs, and was a Director on a Ministry of Finance/UNDP project focusing on legal reforms.

Bibek Debroy's tenure included positions at the National Council of Applied Economic Research, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies, and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Notably, he was a Member of NITI Aayog until June 5, 2019.

Also Read | Bibek Debroy: The budget assures us continuity in spite of uncertainty

Bibek Debroy: Expertise Across Diverse Fields With a wealth of expertise in macroeconomics, public finance, and infrastructure, Debroy published extensively on various subjects, including economic reforms and governance.

Bibek Debroy's insights into the Indian railways were particularly noteworthy, reflecting his deep understanding of the nation's economic framework.

Also Read | What Bibek Debroy thinks of jobs, taxes and the economy

Bridging Ancient Wisdom and Modern Thought In addition to his economic contributions, Bibek Debroy was celebrated for his literary achievements, particularly his translations of classical Sanskrit texts.