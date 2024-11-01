Bibek Debroy passes away: PM Modi says, ‘he left indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape’

Bibek Debroy, a prominent economist and former chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, passed away at 69. 

He also chaired the Finance Ministry's 'Expert Committee for Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework for Amrit Kaal,' an initiative to elevate India's economic standing over the next 25 years.
He also chaired the Finance Ministry’s ’Expert Committee for Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework for Amrit Kaal,’ an initiative to elevate India’s economic standing over the next 25 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mourned the death of Bibek Debroy, a prominent economist and chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth.”

He furhter noted, “I have known Dr. Debroy for many years. I will fondly remember his insights and passion for academic discourse. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Prime Minister pays tribute to Chief of PM Modi’s EAC. (photo: narendramodi/X)

Debroy was widely recognized for his significant contributions to economic policy and research. He chaired the Finance Ministry's 'Expert Committee for Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework for Amrit Kaal,' a key initiative aimed at enhancing India’s economic standing over the next 25 years.

Also Read: Bibek Debroy passes away at 69: Who was Padma Shri Awardee, Chief of PM Modi’s EAC? 10 points

Born on January 25 into a Bengali family in Shillong, Debroy's educational journey began at Ramakrishna Mission School in Narendrapur and continued at Presidency College, Kolkata, the Delhi School of Economics, and Trinity College, Cambridge. His teaching career included positions at Presidency College, Kolkata (1979-83), Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune (1983-87), and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Delhi (1987-93).

From 1993 to 1998, he served as the Director of a Ministry of Finance and UNDP project focused on legal reforms, and in 1994-95, he collaborated with the Department of Economic Affairs. As a founding member of NITI Aayog, the government's principal think tank, Debroy played a vital role in shaping policy from its inception.

Throughout his career, Debroy made impactful contributions in various fields of economics, including game theory, income inequality, poverty, legal reforms, and railway policy. He was also a renowned scholar of Indian texts and culture, best known for his ten-volume translation of the Mahabharata, which was celebrated for its clarity and accessibility.

Debroy leaves behind a remarkable legacy as a thought leader who significantly influenced India’s intellectual and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies)

