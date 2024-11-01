Prominent economist Bibek Debroy has died at 69. A Padma Shri recipient, he was chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and recently stepped down as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics after a court ruling favored Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade.

Prominent economist Bibek Debroy has reportedly passed away at the age of 69. A recipient of the Padma Shri, Debroy served as the chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. In September, he stepped down as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune after the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, who had previously been dismissed from his position.

Reacting to the news, PM Narendra Modi said, “Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth."

Debroy was educated in Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur; Presidency College, Kolkata; Delhi School of Economics; and Trinity College, Cambridge.

He had worked in Presidency College, Kolkata; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune; Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi; and also as the Director of a Ministry of Finance/UNDP project on legal reforms.

He was also a Member of NITI Aayog up to June 5, 2019. He has authored/edited several books, papers and popular articles and has also been a Consulting/Contributing Editor with several newspapers.