Home >News >India >Bid to increase contactless payment limit faces hurdle

Bid to increase contactless payment limit faces hurdle

Nearly 66.6 billion transactions worth $270.7 billion are expected to shift from cash to cards and digital payments by 2023 in India.istock
2 min read . 05:18 AM IST Shayan Ghosh

Delays in updating PoS terminals, customer consents preventing service acceleration

A central bank directive raising the upper limit of contactless payments via point of sale (PoS) terminals hangs in limbo due to deployment delays, inconveniencing customers.

A central bank directive raising the upper limit of contactless payments via point of sale (PoS) terminals hangs in limbo due to deployment delays, inconveniencing customers.

Since 1 January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed customers to use contactless payments through both debit and credit cards for up to 5,000, from 2,000 earlier.

Since 1 January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed customers to use contactless payments through both debit and credit cards for up to 5,000, from 2,000 earlier.

What it meant was that a customer could tap and pay up to 5,000, without the need to enter a pin. While contactless cards have been around for quite some time now, the covid-19 pandemic led to higher adoption as people preferred not to touch the payment terminals.

According to executives in the payments industry and banks, there are two primary reasons for the delay. First, the PoS terminals or devices used to make card payments need to be updated to accept a higher value of contactless transaction. Second, customers not only need to enable the contactless option for their cards, they also need to set a limit for such payments, that should not be lower than RBI’s limit.

“Assuming a customer has enabled contactless payments, he/she also needs to set a limit. If that is below 5,000, then it is an issue as the transaction will be declined if the payment value is higher," said a senior private sector banker.

However, if the customer has set a limit of 5,000 or higher, such cards automatically migrate to the new regime of higher contactless limit, said the banker.

Effective 16 March 2020, customers have been given the freedom to switch on or off and modify transaction limits for all types of transactions–PoS, automated teller machines (ATMs), online transactions and contactless payments.

“First, the terminals need to be updated. In some of the old PoS terminals, somebody from the servicing unit would need to go and update it. There are also some newer terminals that get over-the-air updates. However, for older ones, servicing happens at certain intervals and, therefore, there is a delay in the roll out," said Madhusudanan R, chief executive officer of fintech platform YAP.

The industry is quite bullish on the entire gamut of digital payments in India. Nearly 66.6 billion transactions worth $270.7 billion are expected to shift from cash to cards and digital payments by 2023 in India and reach $856.6 billion by 2030, according to a survey by Accenture.

Experts pointed out that the potential of contactless payments became apparent after the pandemic.

At payments solutions provider Mswipe, contactless payments have grown from 13% of transactions in January 2020 to about 30% in January this year.

“Even merchants are quite happy with this as no one has to touch the terminal and it’s much faster, especially for small-value transactions," said Manish Patel, founder and chief executive officer, Mswipe.

According to Manan Dixit, co-founder and chief executive at fintech platform FidyPay, though India has been one of the largest and fastest economies adopting digital payments, financial literacy is missing on the ground.

