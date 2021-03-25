New Delhi: As part of its new energy security playbook, India plans to offer a new liberal coal mining regime to ensure greater industry involvement, wherein bidders can submit their preferences for the future mines to be auctioned.

Also, as part of the government' efforts to usher in structural reforms in the coal sector, state-run Coal India Ltd is looking to club different e-auction windows into one to help move towards 'One Price for One Coal Grade.’

These new plans were announced by coal and mines and parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday, during the launch of the second tranche of commercial coal mine auctions.

This assumes significance given that India has the world’s fourth largest coal reserves and is the second-largest producer of the fuel. Also, with the green energy sources threatening the dominance of fossil fuels, and a growing focus on environmental, social and governance investing, India is trying to harness its coal reserves quickly within the next three decades.

This so called ‘Rolling Auction’ mechanism, involves a coal block pool to always remain available for auctions, and comes at a time when the global window for coal mining is getting shortened.

“With rolling auctions, we will upload a comprehensive list of mines along with key technical data and bidders can submit their preferences for the mines to be included in the next tranche of auction. This would be a continuous process and would result in expediting the auction setup. Moreover, it will also help bidders in planning better and would further enhance transparency in the system," Joshi said according to a coal ministry statement.

India on Thursday offered 67 mines located across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh in the second tranche of commercial coal mine auctions.

“This is the highest number of mines on offer in a particular tranche of auction after commencement of the auction regime since 2014," according to the statement.

As part of the two-stage auction process, a bidder has to quote the percentage revenue share over the reserve price. There is no restriction on the sale and utilization of coal from these mines. Earlier, blocks were allocated to companies on the payment of fixed amounts per tonne.

“Start of commercial coal mining is the most revolutionary and progressive measure taken in the coal sector of the country," said Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at the launch of the second tranche.

A total of 19 coal mines spread across Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra were auctioned in the country’s first commercial coal mine auction, with the winning bids quoting a 27% average revenue share or premium over and above the floor price. The premium quoted ranged from 9.5% to 66.75%.

“Out of the total 67 mines offered by the Ministry of Coal, 23 mines are under CM(SP) Act (Coal Mines Special Provisions Act) and 44 under MMDR Act. The coal mines on offer are a mix of mines with small and large reserves, coking and non-coking mines and fully and partially explored mines," the statement said.

“In this tranche of auction, special emphasis has been given on protection of the environment. Coal blocks have been selected in those areas where forest cover is low, coal quality is good, mines are close to the infrastructure facilities and resettlement and rehabilitation has to be done at the minimum," said coal secretary Anil Kumar Jain in the statement.

This comes in the backdrop of Parliament passing the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 that does away with the distinction between the captive and non-captive mines, allows captive mines to sell up to 50% of the minerals excavated during the current year and also expedites the auctioning of more mines.

“We are making coal the driver of economic activities in the country," Joshi said in the statement.

India’s coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 million tonnes (mt) by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt.

