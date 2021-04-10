Bidders need to make ‘significantly better’ offer to win stressed MSME assets

IBBI said in the new regulations that if the fresh offer is ‘significantly better’ than the one presented by the owners at the time of initiating bankruptcy resolution proceedings, it may be considered for approval, else they could make do with the other. In other circumstances, when the new bid is not significantly better than the one given by the promoters of the company, creditors could invite the new bidder and the promoter to improve upon their offers till either of them fails to raise the bid within the given time. For this bid process, 48 hours are allowed, says the regulations, which is effective from Friday.