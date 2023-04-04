A top Biden administration hailed India for its sustained commitment to disaster resilience around the world and said that the country has grown in so many domains with all hands on deck. She applauded New Delhi’s leadership role in proposing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said it was India’s leadership that helped create CDRI out of a fierce belief that disaster resilience efforts will be most successful when driven not just by governments but by everyone, PTI reported.

Addressing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure's Governing Council meeting, Power said, “With the climate crisis accelerating -- as floodwaters still are submerging parts of Pakistan, drought still ravaging East Africa, snowstorms tearing through the American West and India itself bracing for devastating heat waves."

"It becomes clearer and clearer that no government alone can stem the tide of impending disaster. And we need to build a movement where disaster resilience is driven by everyone with all hands on deck," she said.

“Your new strategy, which will be launched this year, I think offers a roadmap to realize this vision. It calls for Coalition members to find and engage partners in government, multilateral organizations, private companies, and communities themselves because that is the way we will meet the needs of the most climate-imperiled communities," Power stated.

She added that in the past year, this Coalition has collaborated to make significant progress, as per PTI reports.

USAID is going to continue to engage more partners to make the fight to build community resilience a global fight, she noted.

According to Power, USAID can work to bring in more US federal agencies to donate their experience in emergency management or engineering to the most climate-imperiled communities.

“And I know when I was in India, this is something that our Indian counterparts are very interested in, working with other US agencies," Power said.

(With PTI inputs)