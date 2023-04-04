Biden admin hails India's commitment to disaster resilience2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:43 AM IST
US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said it was India’s leadership that helped create CDRI out of a fierce belief that disaster resilience efforts will be most successful when driven not just by governments but by everyone.
A top Biden administration hailed India for its sustained commitment to disaster resilience around the world and said that the country has grown in so many domains with all hands on deck. She applauded New Delhi’s leadership role in proposing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×